The Mysterines get ‘Under Your Skin’

Posted On 12 Mar 2022 at 1:10 pm
The Mysterines live at Resident, Brighton 9.3.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

THE MYSTERINES – RESIDENT, BRIGHTON 9.3.22

Merseyside alt-rockers The Mysterines roll up tonight at Brighton’s Resident Records for a stripped-back set to showcase new tunes from their eagerly awaited debut album Reeling, which came out yesterday, Friday 11th March 2022.

Lia Metcalfe from The Mysterines live at Resident, Brighton 9.3.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The lucky punters who made the smart decision to pre-purchase their album also got a ticket for this very special event and got to hear tracks from the new platter a few days before its official release.

Callum Thompson from The Mysterines live at Resident, Brighton 9.3.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

At just after 6.30pm, the doors are opened, and the queue that stretches the length of the street stream in, bagging positions between the record isles to view the event. I’m surprised at how many souls can squeeze into the store and was expecting an unlucky few to be left outside, but luckily that’s not the case.

George Favager from The Mysterines live at Resident, Brighton 9.3.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

After some last-minute preparations, the band came to the ‘stage’, which is positioned just to the front of the counter, giving pretty decent viewing angles for most. The band consists of Lia Metcalfe (vocals/guitar) and Callum Thompson (guitar), both on stools Lia with a beautiful looking Gretsch acoustic guitar and Callum on electric. George Favager sits at the sales counter on bass and Paul Crilly with a small drum kit stage left.

Paul Crilly from The Mysterines live at Resident, Brighton 9.3.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

After a brief introduction by Raphael from Resident and a warm welcome from the crowd, The Mysterines kick off a nine-song set with opener ‘Dangerous’, their latest single – a brooding rocker with Lia’s incredible vocals resonating around the store and out into the deserted Kensington Gardens street.

The Mysterines live at Resident, Brighton 9.3.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

‘On The Run’ ‘Reeling’, and ‘Old Friends Die Hard’ are all solid cuts that bring smiles all around, but the dark country ‘Under Your Skin’ is genuinely a haunting number that really does get under the skin and stays there. ‘Means To Bleed’ builds to a crescendo with its crushing chorus and Lia giving it all on the vocal front.

The Myserines fans at Resident, Brighton 9.3.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The highlight of the set undoubtedly for me, though, is ‘All These Things’. A straight 4/4 rocker with a beautiful earworm of a chorus. The Mysterines are surely poised for a great year ahead, and I for one, can’t wait to see them headline one of Brighton’s venues soon. A big thanks again to Resident Records for putting on yet another fantastic night in the cosy confines of their record store.

The Mysterines live at Resident, Brighton 9.3.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The Mysterines are:
Lia Metcalfe (vocals/guitar)
George Favager (bass)
Callum Thompson (guitar)
Paul Crilly (drums)

Lia Metcalfe from The Mysterines live at Resident, Brighton 9.3.22 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

The Mysterines setlist:
‘Dangerous’
‘On The Run’
‘Under Your Skin’
‘Reeling’
‘Old Friends Die Hard’
‘Means To Bleed’
‘Still Call You Home’
‘All These Things’
‘The Confession Song’

The Mysterines are on Facebook.

Performance flyer

The setlist (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus)

The Mysterines ‘Reeling‘ album

