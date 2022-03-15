Tyre activists escalate to slashing



Climate activists have reportedly slashed the tyres of several more “gas guzzling” cars overnight in Brighton in an apparent escalation of the group’s controversial tactics.

SUVs in Totland Road, May Road, Barnard Road and Sandown Road, all near the top end of Elm Grove, were attacked overnight.

The group responsible, Tyre Extinguishers, first deflated the tyres of cars in Fiveways, Woodingdean and Saltdean last week, along with vehicles in “well-to-do” areas up and down the country.

It warned that it would continue to do so until owning an SUV became impossible.

Last night, it appeared activists had gone one further and actually damaged cars’ tyres.

Many of those whose cars were attacked last night said the tactics were unproductive.

One driver, Emma Knight, said: “All things considered, this is a futile exercise.

“Today, it’s impacted a woman who relies on her vehicle because she has a disability, a very young family and someone who drives a low emissions car quite infrequently and works for a global environmental charity.

“If they have energy to do this in the middle of the night, it could be put to far better use – if they care that much.”

Another driver said: “The police are coming round to speak to me this afternoon. Then I’m off to work, seven hours later than planned. I have a school to run and an evening meeting to attend later.

“So, along with the fabulous RAC man in his van who sorted out my tyres today, the police officers coming over in their squad car to see me later and the fact that I will still be doing my usual journey to work and back, as an essential worker, this little eco plan really misfired.

“If they want support, this is absolutely not the way to gain it.”