Brighton biker dies after crash in Portslade

A motorcyclist from Brighton has died from his injuries after a crash on the A259 coast road in Portslade.

The 25-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in the crash last Wednesday (16 March) in Wellington Road, Portslade, by the traffic lights at the bottom of Church Road.

The driver of a blue Volkswagen van – a 34-year-old man from Southwick – was arrested and released under investigation.

Sussex Police said today: “A 25-year-old man from Brighton has sadly died from his injuries following a road traffic collision on the A259 at Portslade on Wednesday 16 March.

“Emergency services were called to the A259 at the junction of Wellington Road and Church Road, Portslade, at 8.25am.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed.

“Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

“A 34-year-old man, from Southwick, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs over the specified limit.

“He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin, of the Surrey and Sussex Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “If you were in the area at that time and saw anything of what happened, or if you have any dash camera footage, please contact us via email at collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Hadleigh.”