Storage firm opens new base in Hove

One of Britain’s biggest self-storage businesses has opened a new base in Hove on the site of an old car showroom and petrol filling station.

Big Yellow Self Storage said that its new premises in Old Shoreham Road, opposite the bottom of Holmes Avenue, had 850 secure storage rooms and 11 flexible lease offices.

The company said that the Hove site was its 105th and included an art installation across its gate commissioned from the Brighton artist Kerry Lemon.

Big Yellow added: “The new store welcomes domestic and business customers looking for either short or long-term storage space when moving home, decluttering, carrying out home improvements or to help small businesses such as online retailers store their stock and archive.

“The flexible storage units are available to rent from just one week and boast a large variety of sizes from 9sq ft to 400sq ft.

“Each room has its own unique PIN access code and the site is monitored by 24/7 security so customer belongings are kept safe and secure.

“For local people and businesses looking to take a step away from working from home, but still maintain flexibility, the site also has 11 new office spaces available to rent by the month, which include both internet access and phone lines.

“With sustainability at the heart of the Big Yellow business, the Hove store has been fitted with a wide range of environmentally friendly features.

“Outside the store, Big Yellow has installed green walls and a green roof that provide the added benefit of increased valuable energy-saving insulation and a passive cooling effect in the summer.

“When it comes to electricity generation, the store has been fitted with solar panels on its roof to generate renewable energy on site.

“Alongside this, a garden has been added to the back of the store with bird boxes, bat boxes and insect hotels to encourage visits from local wildlife.

“On-site, customers will be able make use of the 16 bicycle parking spots or top up their electric cars in one of two new charging bays.

“What’s more, the store’s interior is fitted with motion sensor LED lighting and low-flow taps to reduce water consumption.”

The firm also has a store in Coombe Road, just off Lewes Road, Brighton.