Can you identify the ‘tyre extinguishers’? Police share security camera footage and ask for help

Police have published security camera footage after two people suspected of being part of the “tyre extinguishers” campaign struck again in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police would like to speak to these two people in connection with a number of vehicles having their tyres deflated in Brighton and Hove.

“The pair were seen entering Bernard Road from Hartington Road at around 3.40am on Tuesday 15 March – several cars had their tyres deflated in the area around that time.

“Fifty-four reports of vehicles having had their tyres deflated have been received – the vast majority of which occurred overnight on Monday 7 March and Tuesday 8 March.”

Inspector Nicky Stuart, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We understand the impact these crimes are having on the community and I would like to reassure the public that our officers are working round the clock to catch those responsible.

“This type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove and while we have seen a marked drop in the number of incidents since Monday 7 March and Tuesday 8 March, any such occurrences are unacceptable.

“We are exploring several lines of inquiry, but as always the public are our eyes and ears.

“If you see anything suspicious, recognise either of these two individuals or have any information that could help, contact police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Extinguisher.”