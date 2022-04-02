Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Norwich City 0
Posted On 02 Apr 2022 at 3:57 pm
Comment: 0
It’s difficult to know where to start Albion have had 8 shots off target including a missed penalty from Neal Maupay after Albion were handed a spot kick for handball
Alexis Mac Allister, Maupay Joel Veltman with aplomb and Tariq Lamptey have all had off target efforts for Albion- while Teema Pukki and Kenny Mcklean have occasional looked dangerous for Norwich.
Still all to play for at the Amex but seemingly no one prepared or capable of playing for it!
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.