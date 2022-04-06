Campaigners call for restaurant-packed road in Hove to become a pedestrian-friendly boulevard

Community leaders are calling on the council to transform a restaurant-packed road in Hove by making it a haven for pedestrians.

Hove Civic Society wants Church Road turned into Hove Boulevard and plans to present its ideas to Brighton and Hove City Council tomorrow (Thursday 7 April).

In a deputation backed by representatives of the Hove Station Neighbourhood Forum and Love George Street, the civic society’s chair Helmut Lusser said that the scheme would create “pleasurable public spaces”.

The civic society wants to see its “Hove Boulevard” idea included in the council’s “Local Transport Plan”.

But the council said that this was possible only if the proposals were fully designed and costed.

Hove Civic Society is seeking funding for design work and plans to ask the council to look at what money is available from developers’ contributions – known as section 106 payments and the community infrastructure levy – for sustainable transport and public realm improvements.

The society said that Church Road had changed over the years from a shopping high street to a centre for food and drink day and night.

Mr Lusser’s deputation to the full council said: “This provides a natural opportunity to create an attractive new ‘sense of place’ – by integrating pavement, loading and parking areas into high-quality, usable spaces, encompassing new street furniture, planting and outdoor seating for the restaurants, bars and coffee houses, and for giving people generally the kind of pleasant spaces where they can meet, socialise and spend time.

“With good design and planting, these improvements will transform the existing streetscape into a vibrant place for everyone to enjoy – our ‘Hove Boulevard’.”

The civic society believes that its “Hove Boulevard” scheme would show “how a major thoroughfare should look and function in the age of climate change mitigation”.

The council is due to meet tomorrow at 4.30pm, with a virtual public engagement meeting taking place before the formal meeting. The proceedings are scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.