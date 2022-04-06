Fly-tippers fined for dumping rubbish

Two fly-tippers have been fined for dumping piles of rubbish in a Portslade park and in a Brighton street.

And three more alleged rubbish dumpers have had warrants issued for their arrest after failing to turn up at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last week.

Ismail Fofana, 26, of Wolseley Road, Portslade, dumped numerous black bags full of green and household waste in Vale Park on Monday 14 October 2019.

On Thursday (31 March), he pleaded guilty to fly-tipping and was fined £150, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £300.

Quentin Tosi, 29, of London Road, Brighton, dumped cardboard boxes in St Peter’s Street on Tuesday 14 September last year. He pleaded guilty on Friday at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and was fined £40, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £250.

Meanwhile, a warrant was issued for the arrest of three more people charged with fly-tipping after they failed to turn up at court.

Imogen Homan, 23, of Bedford Street, has been charged with dumping eight black rubbish bags full of food, electrical items, waste clothing and personal papers in Shanklin Road on Tuesday 14 September last year.

Abdulrahman Al Shaheen, of Providence Place, Brighton, is charged with dumping cardboard delivery boxes and packaging a few doors down from his home on Saturday 18 September last year.

And Oliver Deverill, 25, of Bevendean Crescent, Brighton, is charged with dumping a mattress in Seafield Road, Hove, on Saturday 7 August last year.