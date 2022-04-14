Brighton and Hove on verge of ‘poverty bomb’, charity warns

Brighton and Hove is on the verge of a “poverty bomb” next winter unlike anything it’s experienced in working memory, a local charity is warning.

Citizens Advice Brighton and Hove today publishes a report highlighting an 82% increase in the number of city households unemployed and on Universal Credit since the pandemic – a rise of more than 4,000.

It also points to government figures showing one in three children in the Brighton Kemptown constituency were living in poverty in 2019/20, and one in four in Brighton Pavilion and Hove.

And it says this figure is likely to rise further as children entitled to free school meals in the city rose by 17% from January 2021 to January 2022.

Meanwhile, a sharp rise is forecast in the cost of living – driven partly by skyrocketing fuel costs, but also by rises in the cost of food and housing.

Partnership Manager, Emma Daniel said: “For those in the deepest poverty the outlook for this winter is incredibly bleak.

“Already clients who most need to take care of their health are turning off power in their homes. In wintertime when we expect a further price rise in utilities, both the health impacts and the safety concerns become critical.

“For the first time in working memory we have a cohort of clients where no matter what we or they do for themselves, will not be able to heat or eat on an ongoing basis, rather than in a crisis or where an unexpected expense arises.

“Services which normally provide limited crisis help such as ours will need to consider changing our models and provide ongoing support such as food or fuel vouchers in order to prevent serious health impacts.

“It will be important for services to distinguish carefully the difference between extreme poverty and neglect and not penalise people for being poor but provide emergency relief where that is the issue.

“Schools and charities will find themselves on the front line of a poverty bomb next winter that we have never experienced before and find hard to contemplate.”

The number of Universal Credit claimants searching for work has risen from 4994 in December 2019 to 9129 in December 2021.

The report has found those likely to be in the deepest poverty are single parent families, households where someone is disabled and households where the head is from a BAME community.

It also says households in rented accommodation are more likely to have poverty.

It quotes Brighton and Hove City Council’s housing market report which found the cost of privately renting a one-bedroom flat has risen 25.4 per cent from the last three months of 2020 to the same period in 2021.

The cost of privately renting a three-bedroom house has increased by 9.1 per cent in the same period.

In Brighton and Hove, 28 per cent of all households are in privately rented accommodation.

Annual social housing rent rises are capped at 4.1 per cent.

The report also found that disabled people suffered worst on every measure during the pandemic.

The mental health of all groups but particularly young people and disabled people were significantly affected by the pandemic and rates remain higher than before the pandemic.

Citizens Advice Brighton and Hove says clients accessing support and advice from its advice partnership have more complex needs and need more support to deal with their issues.

It is now working with other advice charities, the city’s food partnership and the council.

Ms Daniel said: “We are working with the fire service to help more households have free home safety measures fitted ahead of a winter where we expect to see more injuries and accidents caused by using candles and other items which are less safe than an electric light or cooker.

“We are talking to public health about the concern that people might not collect prescriptions because it means missing meals and we are working to make the charitable and council level safety nets stretch as far as we can.”

For help and advice on how to keep utilities switched on or how to access grants, call either Citizens Advice on 08082 78 78 15 or Moneyworks on 0800 988 7037.

If lines are busy you can submit an online enquiry here.