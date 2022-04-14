BREAKING NEWS

Dog-owner on sheep-worrying charges is on yoga retreat, court told

Posted On 14 Apr 2022 at 12:50 pm
A woman charged with owning a dog which worried sheep at Stanmer Park failed to turn up at court today because she is on a yoga retreat.

Hannah McClure, 46, of Park Street North, Falmer, has been charged in connection with an incident on 27 December last year.

She was due to enter a plea at Brighton Magistrates Court today – but her lawyer said she could not attend because she was on a yoga retreat in Cornwall.

Defending, Rob Beighton said: “She’s currently on a yoga retreat in Cornwall.

“She booked it before these proceedings were fixed.

“We have sent four emails to the court providing information about that retreat.

“We have been waiting for some correspondence from the court but haven’t heard anything.”

He added that he believed she may be running the retreat.

The clerk confirmed the court had received five emails asking for the date to be postponed.

The date was fixed after she failed to turn up to her first scheduled appearance on 17 March.

On that date, her lawyers attended court and secured an adjournment.

Chair of the bench *** agreed to adjourn the hearing, but told Mr Beighton: “Tell your client how important it is she attend next time, or a warrant will be issued.”

