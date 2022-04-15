Saddle up and pedal for the world’s poorest, pleads Brighton charity chief

A Brighton charity which transforms lives in some of the world’s poorest areas is urging people to sign up to its annual fundraiser known as Earth Wind and Tyre.

Those taking part are challenged to cycle 108 miles – the same distance as an event taking place in June – but anyone can ride the distance wherever they like.

The charity behind the challenge, Renewable World, is based in Edward Street, Brighton, and tackles poverty through renewable energy.

Chief executive Phil Brown spoke about the charity and the challenge at an event at the i360, on Brighton seafront.

He was joined at the event in the i360 pod by two penny farthing cyclists Neil Laughton and Mark Newman.

Mr Brown said that he had been “blown away by the passion and quality” of his team working across the world.

The charity has set an ambitious target to change the lives of 100,000 people worldwide by 2030. And it hopes that its big fundraiser will raise thousands of pounds to help with its work.

It has been running since 2015 and has raised £430,000 for the charity, which is hoping for a record number of entrants this year.

Mr Brown said: “Earth Wind and Tyre is a fantastic event and we are incredibly grateful to all the cyclists who take part and our sponsors.

“It’s a 108-mile circular cycle which can be done in person, or it can be done virtually as well, so it is fully inclusive and open to everyone.

“The entrants will be using the energy in their legs, lungs and hearts to pedal the 108 miles and transform lives through the power of renewables.

“Access to affordable and reliable energy services is critical in empowering people in very poor areas to lift themselves out of poverty. This energy helps to keep homes smoke-free, raise people’s income, create time for education and improve health.

“Access to clean energy literally can change lives.”

The cycle challenge celebrates renewable energy and the power that it holds to make a difference to communities.

The event itself takes place on Saturday 11 June in Durham along a route that passes five onshore wind farms.

But people in Brighton and Hove – and indeed anywhere – can sign up to the virtual challenge. Those doing so are asked to ride the 108-mile distance at any time and any speed during the month of June.

Fundraising and events manager Emily Jesshope said at the launch event at the i360: “We are a Brighton charity and we are very keen to attract people to take part from throughout Sussex.

“The virtual challenge is very flexible. The route can be completed in bite-sized chunks so you can adapt to your own cycling ability. We also have a distance-tracking facility to log the number of miles, allowing your sponsors to follow your progress.

“There is also a corporate package for companies and we would love to hear from any who want to take part.

“It’s great fun, raising money for a hugely important cause, and your fundraising will have a great impact on poor communities.”

For more information or to sign up for Earth Wind and Tyre, click here.