Rottingdean Coastal by-election candidate profiles – Libby Darling (Green)

Six candidates are standing in a by-election in the Rottingdean Coastal ward for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council on Thursday 5 May.

The seat became vacant when Conservative councillor Joe Miller resigned.

The six candidates are Libby Darling (Green), Lynda Hyde (Conservative), Robert Mcintosh (Labour), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat), Stephen White (Independent) and Alison Wright (Independent).

Each candidate was sent questions submitted by voters. Below are the responses from Libby Darling.

Why do you want to be a councillor?

I have lived in Rottingdean for over 20 years and I am glad to call it my home. I’ve been actively engaged in the community and local campaigns. If elected, I would shout louder for our area. I want to do things that local residents actually want and need.

What do you think you could bring to the role?

I have a strong knowledge of local communities and I already have links with important resident and campaign groups. I know what our area needs and I have a strong ability to bring people together. I can bring this background to the role of councillor.

What is your vision to deal with issues such as congestion, parking and pollution?

We have to make other forms of transport accessible to everyone. That means working with the bus company on providing stronger public transport links, as well as improving “active travel” infrastructure. This means having accessibility in mind too, ensuring everything is accessible for people in wheelchairs, buggies or adapted cycles.

Do you support the plans for the ward in the Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan known as the LCWIP?

I’m really pleased that the city’s Green council was able to pass our first LCWIP, working with communities, other parties and important stakeholders. I support the need for our ward to have better cycle, pedestrian and shared spaces as well as improved accessible links to the city centre.

Do you support the gasworks redevelopment?

I support development on this site but not the current proposals – and a comprehensive decontamination programme is needed first. I would like to see low-rise, low-cost, low-carbon housing alongside spaces for local businesses and communities. It’s also important to ensure good transport links to nearby amenities, whatever way people travel.

The east Brighton end of the ward often feels neglected. How will you engage with us?

I’ve been active in community projects across the ward in the 20 years I have lived here. I understand that the east has been neglected by the previous Conservative councillors so I’ll commit to attending meetings, including residents’ associations, and holding ward surgeries across the ward to help reverse this.

How would you push for more “social” housing rather than so-called “affordable” housing in areas like Rottingdean?

The Conservative’s National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) restricts the council’s powers in ensuring that housing is affordable and meets local needs. Conservative councillors disingenuously campaign against developments that their own government policy forces through. Greens have repeatedly campaigned against the NPPF and for giving local communities a stronger voice.

What can you do to bring business back to Brighton Marina?

I believe that walking and cycling access to the area needs to be improved. There is little safe cycle parking for visitors, for example. Alongside this, I would like the Marina to have better lighting and a more attractive environment to encourage people to visit.

What would you like to see at Black Rock now that plans to move the conference centre there are dead in the water?

The Black Rock rejuvenation project is a really exciting prospect for the area. It includes a new play area, improved biodiversity and public art, alongside better connectivity and accessibility. I want to see this as an area where events can take place and the community can visit and enjoy it.

Will you vote on issues according to their merit or along party lines?

Greens work differently to other parties, where we discuss issues on merit and agree by consensus what way forward we would like to take. I will always champion the voice of the area and if I feel the decisions of my party don’t reflect this, I won’t support them.

How willing are you to get out and about in all the communities that make up the ward?

In the 20 years I’ve lived in the ward, I’ve always been keen to meet and work with people from across all the communities here. I’ve done this in my volunteering activities, including beach cleans and through schools. I would continue to do so across the ward as your councillor.

What are your views about the way that pedestrians, dog walkers, commuters and cyclists mix on the Undercliff Walk between Saltdean and the Marina?

I’ve frequently used the Undercliff walkway and, while it’s great to have this route, I do think there is a need for shared space to be improved. I would like to see improvements here, alongside an awareness campaign to ensure that all people know how to share the space effectively.

The Rottingdean Coastal by-election is due to take place on Thursday 5 May, with polling stations scheduled to be open from 7am to 10pm.