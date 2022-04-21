More than 200 Homes for Ukraine visas granted in Brighton and Hove

More than 200 visas have been issued as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme to people with sponsors in Brighton and Hove.

The city is one of the top 30 council areas in the country for the number of visas issued, with 212 granted so far.

In total, more than 28,000 visas have been issued in about 300 council areas in England.

The highest number – 507 – have been issued in Buckinghamshire which has almost twice the population of Brighton and Hove – more than 540,000, compared with about 290,000.

The scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their family members to come to Britain if they have a named sponsor.

In addition, there is a separate Ukraine Family Scheme, which allows applicants to join family members or extend their stay in the UK.

Anyone with a spare room or home is able to offer to sponsor someone from Ukraine provided that it is offered for at least six months.

Those offering sponsorship must be British or to have leave to remain in the UK for at least six months.

To register an interest in the scheme, click here.