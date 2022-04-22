Jury discharged as Brighton restaurant boss Sue Addis’s murder trial is aborted

The jury has been discharged in the trial of Pietro Addis for the murder of his grandmother, Brighton restaurant boss Sue Addis.

The 19-year-old has denied murder but admitted manslaughter after the death of 69-year-old Mrs Addis at her home in Cedars Gardens, Brighton, in January last year.

A new trial is due to start at Lewes Crown Court next week, on Wednesday 27 April.

The trial, before Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, is expected to last about eight days.