Premier League Match Day 34 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton

Posted On 24 Apr 2022 at 1:40 pm
Albion look to get back into the top half of the Premier League as they face Southampton at the Amex.
Adam Webster is restored to start at the centre of defence and Moses Caicedo makes his hone debut in midfield.

Both Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck start up front.

Albion’s recent form against the Saints has been patchy. Although the Seagulls could finish above today’s opponents for the first time since 2011 if the plan for a top half finish comes to fruition.

