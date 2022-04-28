BREAKING NEWS

Overturned sewage lorry on A23 stems flow of traffic

Posted On 28 Apr 2022 at 1:27 pm
By :
Comment: 0


An overturned sewage tanker is causing queues on the A23 coming into Brighton today.

Brighton Police said: “For anyone heading into Brighton on the A23 this afternoon – be aware!

“Sussex Roads Police are currently dealing with an overturned sewage tanker on the southbound A23 at Bolney.

“The road is likely to be closed for a couple of hours. Traffic is being diverted off and back on via the A272 slip road but there are queues back to Warninglid.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com