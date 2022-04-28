Overturned sewage lorry on A23 stems flow of traffic



An overturned sewage tanker is causing queues on the A23 coming into Brighton today.

Brighton Police said: “For anyone heading into Brighton on the A23 this afternoon – be aware!

“Sussex Roads Police are currently dealing with an overturned sewage tanker on the southbound A23 at Bolney.

“The road is likely to be closed for a couple of hours. Traffic is being diverted off and back on via the A272 slip road but there are queues back to Warninglid.”

