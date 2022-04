Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Albion scored their biggest away win of the season with goals from Alexis Mac Allister , Leondro Trossard and Yves Bissouma…….

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.