Council wins funding for more toilets for people with disabilities

The council has been awarded £330,000 to open four more Changing Places toilets for people with disabilities in Brighton and Hove.

The accessible toilets are expected to be sited in Stanmer Park, in Brighton, Wish Park, in Hove, and the Ledward Centre, in Jubilee Street, Brighton.

The fourth is planned for St Ann’s Well Gardens, in Hove, where a wider refurbishment is scheduled in 2023-24.

Changing Places toilets are bigger than standard toilets, with enough room for a wheelchair.

They contain specialist equipment such as hoists, curtains and adult-sized changing benches, with space for carers.

The council has already created four Changing Places toilets so the government grant, from a £30 million fund, will double the number.

The existing toilets are all in Brighton at the Shelter Hall, The Colonnade, The Level and The Brighton Centre.

Some other organisations have also provided Changing Places toilets locally, mostly supermarkets.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “We’ve been successful in securing £330,000 from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to increase the number of Changing Places facilities (CPTs) in the city.

“On top of the £330,000 grant, we are also contributing another £94,500, totalling £424,500.

“This funding will help us to provide more public toilet facilities to meet the needs of disabled people, in particular, those with profound and multiple learning disabilities and/or other physical disabilities, who may need the assistance of one or two carers.”

Councillor Amy Heley, who chairs the council’s Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “It really is fantastic news that we’ve been successful in securing the funding to provide more Changing Places facilities.

“This will help us to ensure we are able to provide Changing Places toilets located conveniently throughout the city for residents and visitors who need to use these facilities, along with their carers.

“In securing this funding, we can ensure they have access to high standard, easy to use facilities that provide everything they require.

“We’re really hoping to secure additional funding in the second round of applications, so that those who require them are never far away from a Changing Places Toilet.”

The council said: “A second round of grant applications is anticipated later this year, when we are hoping to secure more funding to support the development of further CPTs in the city.”

To find a Changing Places toilet, click here.