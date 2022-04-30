BREAKING NEWS

Half-time with Hodges – Wolverhampton Wanderers0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Posted On 30 Apr 2022 at 3:55 pm
Albion lead at Molineux after Alexis Mac Allister converted a 42nd minute  penalty after Willy Boly tripped Danny Welbeck on the edge of the area.

Incredibly Mac Allister missed a 33rd minute penalty after Romain Saiss was adjudged to have cleared with his arm after a VAR check.

Jose Sa the Wolves keeper had saved well from Enock Mwepu and a Welbeck strike from distance.

Albion are well on top at the break.

