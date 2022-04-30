Half-time with Hodges – Wolverhampton Wanderers0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1
Albion lead at Molineux after Alexis Mac Allister converted a 42nd minute penalty after Willy Boly tripped Danny Welbeck on the edge of the area.
Incredibly Mac Allister missed a 33rd minute penalty after Romain Saiss was adjudged to have cleared with his arm after a VAR check.
Jose Sa the Wolves keeper had saved well from Enock Mwepu and a Welbeck strike from distance.
Albion are well on top at the break.
