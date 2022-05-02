Brother pays tribute after man, 27, dies in police crash on A259 coast road

A man has paid tribute to his brother who was killed when a police car crashed on the A259 coast road on Saturday night (30 April).

Arthur Hölscher-Ermert, 27, died at the scene of the crash in South Coast Road, Peacehaven, near the corner of Dorothy Avenue.

Karl Hölscher-Ermert posted “RIP my baby brother” on Facebook and said yesterday (Sunday 1 May): “Right, I don’t really have the words but need to get this out there. I have the worst new to tell everyone.

“Last night at roughly midnight by brother Arthur Hölscher-Ermert was run over and killed by police on South Coast Road, Peacehaven.

“If you have any information or evidence, if you would be so kind to forward it on to me so we can figure out what has happened as Sussex Police still have made no contact with us regarding the incident.

“Rest easy up there my boy. Look after Mum. Make sure you give her a big squeeze from me.”

Today, Mr Hölscher-Ermert said on Facebook that he was planning to go with friends to place flowers close to the spot where his brother died.

Sussex Police said yesterday: “A man has sadly died after being in a collision with a police vehicle on the A259 at Peacehaven just after 11.10pm on Saturday (30 April).

“Emergency services responded to the incident after the 27-year-old man who was in the road sustained serious injuries after colliding with the marked police vehicle near the junction of Dorothy Avenue.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics and responders, he died at the scene.

“As the incident involved a police vehicle, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who will carry out an independent investigation.

“A section of the A259 South Coast Road was closed in both directions for the investigation but has now reopened.

“A closure with the junction of Bramber Avenue remains in place, however.”

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: “This is a tragic incident and we are fully supporting the IOPC investigation.

“We want to thank drivers and residents for their patience while the A259 South Coast Road was closed.”