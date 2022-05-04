Off-road bikes seized in Brighton valley ‘taken over’ by riders

Off-road motorbikers tearing around Sheepcote Valley are an “accident waiting to happen”.

Sussex Police has increased patrols in the area, and last month seized three bikes and arrested someone.

Some of the riders are of primary school age, and last year a two-year-old was spotted sitting on the petrol tank as the rider was “hurtling around”.

Riders are often seen being dropped off in vans on weekends in the spring and summer, suggesting the area has become known as somewhere off road riding is allowed.

A 54-year-old dog walker who uses the area daily said: “The groups of bikers seem to be getting larger as word must be spreading that the valley is okay to use.

“There have been some very angry confrontations between valley users and the bikers who started off using the old BMX area off Wilson Ave but have now have taken over the whole valley.

“They go so fast in some of the flat areas its an accident waiting to happen.

“In other areas you will be walking through dense vegetation to be confronted by one of them at full pelt.

“Some bikers do loops where they ride all over the valley then exit onto Warren Road and ride back down to Wilson Avenue on the roads and back into Sheepcote Valley. Most have no number plates or helmets.

“As soon as the weather in spring is dry, they appear every weekend. Last year one of them was hurtling around with a child of about two or three sat on the petrol tank.”

A police spokesman said: “Sussex Police are aware of concerns around anti-social riding in Sheepcote Valley and have put several proactive measures in place to address the issue.

“Patrols have been increased in the area, which have been met with positive results.

“In the last two weeks, three motorcycles have been seized under Section 59 of the Road Traffic Act and one person has been arrested.

“We will continue to maintain a visible presence in the area and work with our partners to tackle the root causes of the issue.

“Any anti-social driving can be reported to police via Operation Crackdown – set up in conjunction with Sussex Safer Roads.

“If Vehicle Registration Marks (VRM’s) can be noted, this will enhance the chances of a prompt and effective investigation.

“The public should also dial 999 immediately when they witness anti-social driving and there is a clear danger to life present at that moment.”