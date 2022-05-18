Man wanted over Brighton rape
Police are searching for Tayeb Ibrahim, who is wanted for arrest in connection to the rape of a woman in Brighton.
Ibrahim, 20, may be in Birmingham or London – where he is also wanted for a GBH offence.
If you see him, do not approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting serial 47220071043.
