Missing girl, 14, from Brighton, found safe

A missing 14-year-old girl from Brighton has been found safe, Sussex Police said.

The force issued a public appeal for help to find Tia Randall on Wednesday (18 May).

The teenager was last seen on Sunday (15 May).

Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to report that missing teenager Tia has been located safe and well.

“Officers have thanked the public for their help to find the 14-year-old following an appeal on Wednesday (18 May).”