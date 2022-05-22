Missing girl, 14, from Brighton, found safe
Posted On 22 May 2022 at 12:21 am
A missing 14-year-old girl from Brighton has been found safe, Sussex Police said.
The force issued a public appeal for help to find Tia Randall on Wednesday (18 May).
The teenager was last seen on Sunday (15 May).
Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to report that missing teenager Tia has been located safe and well.
“Officers have thanked the public for their help to find the 14-year-old following an appeal on Wednesday (18 May).”
