Gunshot or pellet shatters bus window in busy Brighton shopping street

A gunshot or pellet is suspected to have shattered a bus window in Western Road, in Brighton, this afternoon (Tuesday 24 May).

A tweet about the incident said: “An incident has occurred this afternoon in Brighton town centre which we understand involved a bus window being shot at.

“Police have declared a crime scene and seized several phones and have impounded the bus.”

A further tweet said: “Unfolding incident in Brighton’s Western Road as crime scene declared.

“A bus is seen impounded as police conduct investigations within the scene.

“Witness reports state seeing shattered glass on the bus, suspected to be from a pellet gun.”

Sussex Police said: “Police responded to reports of a fight involving a group of people in Western Road, Brighton, at 2.20pm on Tuesday (24 May).

“Some of the individuals involved were reported to be carrying weapons.

“Officers arrived and searched the area for the suspects, who remain outstanding.

“A man was found in nearby Elm Grove with serious injuries and treated by the ambulance service.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.”