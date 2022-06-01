Crime map reveals Brighton neighbourhood hotspots

A map of incident hotspots showing violent crime in a Brighton neighbourhood has been drawn up by Sussex Police as part of its bid to stop a takeaway opening late at night.

Between 1 May 2021 and 30 April 2022, Sussex Police recorded 1,234 crimes in the London Road area of Brighton.

Across the London Road area, the biggest crime hotspot identified by Sussex Police is in the Providence Place area.

Micro hotspots focusing on violent incidents are around fast-food outlets Kebab Nite, KFC, Mcdonald’s, and The Level.

A top-ten list of crimes was topped by 168 assaults without injury, followed by 138 public fear, alarm, or distress incidents.

Other offences included more than 100 incidents of theft, and 92 were assaults with injury.

Thirty offences were racially or religiously aggravated, causing public fear, alarm, or distress.

Top ten offences

1. Assault without injury 168

2. Public fear, alarm or distress 138

3. Other theft 124

4. Theft from a shop 99

5. Assult with injury 92

6. Theft or unlawful taking of a pedal cycle 56

7. Possession of controlled drugs (cannabis) 39

8. Criminal damage to a building other than a dwelling 33

9. Robbery of personal property 32

10. Theft from a vehicle 30

=10. Racially or religiously aggravated public fear, alarm or distress 30

The details were released in response to Carmarthenshire Services Ltd’s bid for a late-night takeaway licence to open Surf ‘n’ Fries in London Road until 2am every day.

Following objections by the police and Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing department, the late-night refreshment application goes before a panel of three councillors on Wednesday 8 July.

Sussex Police licensing inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris said London Road is within Brighton and Hove City Council’s special stress area where there are limits on new late-night takeaways because of crime and anti-social behaviour.

The area is within the St Peter’s and North Laine electoral ward, ranked number two in the city for all violence against the person and all violent injury offences.

In her objection, Inspector Palmer-Harris said: “While Sussex Police acknowledge that the premises application is not asking for the sale of alcohol, offering hot food and drink into the early hours encourages persons who may be under the influence of alcohol or drugs to remain in the area, which has a number of residential flats and properties.

“This increases the risk of crime and disorder, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance in an area that is already evidenced to be problematic.”

Council licensing officer Donna Lynsdale said the application was against policy, and Carmarthenshire Service’s directors Peter Adelatta, 33 and Sobhy Khier Saad, 37, had not provided an exceptional circumstances to break with policy.

In their application, Mr Adelatta and Mr Khier Saad say they will use registered door supervisors and install CCTV to prevent public nuisance.

The virtual licensing panel meets at 10am on Wednesday 8 June. The meeting is due to be webcast on the council website.