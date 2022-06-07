Council’s care home spend set to rise



The amount paid to care providers by the council is set to increase from July, subject to approval.

A five per cent increase to home care providers’ hourly rates would see fees increase from £19.11 to £20.07 an hour.

An extra two per cent on care home rates in Brighton and Hove sees homes with nursing fees increase from £821 to £833 a week.

The new rates go before members of the Adult Social Care and Public Health Sub-Committee when it meets on Tuesday, 14 June.

A report going before the committee says the cost of social care has “significantly increased” due to the pandemic.

During the last two years, the Department for Health and Social Care has supported care homes and providers with funding for infection control, testing and vaccination, and grants to help recruit and retain workers.

The report said: “Throughout the 2021-22 financial year, there has been a significant increase in workforce capacity pressures, notably impacting on the home care sector as many more people are choosing to have care in their own home rather than within a care home.

“This has been exacerbated by home care and care home staff leaving the care sector due to low salaries and burnout after the pandemic.

“It is now more difficult to recruit staff from the European Union due to post-Brexit government requirements, although social care carers are now on the government’s shortage occupancy list.

“Rising fuel costs have hit the care sector significantly. Carers providing home care outside the central city area regularly use cars as many outlying parts of the city are too hilly to use bicycles, and it is too slow to use buses between home care calls.

“Alternatives to car use are being examined as part of the current recommissioning of home care contracts.”

Increased heating costs are also a factor for care homes and rising food prices.

The report said: “Care home providers are seeking to pass these costs on.

“It has become increasingly difficult to place clients at the council’s set rates, and as of May 2022, only 17 per cent of service users are in care homes at the council’s set rates.”

The committee agreed on adult social care fees at its January meeting, with the uplifts paid from 1 April.

However, a further increase is needed due to the increased pressure on public finances and the increasing demands on providers.

Last December, the government announced the Market Sustainability and Fair Cost of Care Fund, with £829,000 provided this year to support the cost of care.

Three-quarters of the government funding needs to be applied to fees for care homes for the over 65s and home care.

The Adult Social Care and Public Health Sub-Committee meets at Hove Town Hall at 4pm on Tuesday 14 June. The meeting is scheduled for webcast on the council website.