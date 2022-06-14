Brighton and Hove Albion prepare to sell Bissouma for £25m to Spurs

Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to sell Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur for £25 million, according to The Times.

The two clubs are reported to have agreed a fee and that the deal is subject to a medical at Spurs on Thursday afternoon (16 June).

The Mali international has a year left on his Brighton contract and is understood to have attracted interest from a number of leading clubs.

The 25-year-old midfielder remains under investigation by Sussex Police after his arrest last October on suspicion of sexual assault at a seafront night club in Brighton.

Bissouma was arrested along with a man in his forties and the player was filmed being led out of the club, in King’s Road Arches, by officers from Sussex Police.

The footage was widely shared on social media.

Last week, on Wednesday (8 June), Sussex Police said: “A man in his forties from Brighton who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has had his conditional bail extended until Friday 24 June 2022.

“A man in his twenties, also from Brighton, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

“No further information is available at this time.”

Bissouma was previously on police bail but was released under investigation shortly before the start of the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in January.

After Bissouma’s arrest, Sussex Police said: “Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton in the early hours of Wednesday 6 October.

“A man in his forties and a man in his twenties, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and have been released on conditional bail … while inquiries continue.

“The victim is receiving specialist support from officers.”

The football club said after Bissouma’s arrest: “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”