Pier to host recruitment day with a difference

The Brighton Palace Pier is to host a recruitment day alongside colleges, training providers and the local job centre.

The Greater Brighton Metropolitan College – known as the Met – is among the partners for “a day of opportunities” that is being sponsored by Brighton and Hove charity the Starr Trust.

The trust described its mission as “to remove roadblocks that young people, aged 10 to 25, may be facing, to help them succeed and thrive in whatever they put their minds to”.

The former Radio 1 DJ Mike Read will host his show on the pier while job interviews will take place on a double decker bus on the pier’s forecourt.

The Palace Pier said that it was offering “summer jobs that make memories”, with all applicants guaranteed an interview.

The Met will be providing information about apprenticeships while Functional Skills UK and Maximus Employment, formerly Remploy, will share details about other education, training, careers and job opportunities.

Others taking part include Jobcentre Plus and Brighton and Hove City Council’s Youth Employment Hub for young people aged 16 to 25.

The recruitment open day on the pier starts at 10am tomorrow (Thursday 16 June) and runs until 4pm.

Pier bosses said that they were hiring and that there were jobs available in bars, retail, rides, arcades, cleaning and cashiers.