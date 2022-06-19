Police appeal for information after woman dies in Brighton park

Sussex Police issued an appeal for information today after a woman died in a Brighton park on Friday night (17 June).

And while she has not yet been formally identified, officers believe that they know who she is and have contacted her next of kin.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation, Operation Ranworth, is under way to find out how she died.

The force said: “Police are appealing for information after the body of a woman was found in Queens Park, Brighton, on Friday night.

“Detectives are treating her death as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

“Emergency services were called initially to a report of an unconscious woman who had been found by a member of the public near the clock tower area in the park, in West Drive, at 9.49pm.

“She was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenhome said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation involving colleagues from across the force while we worked to discover the circumstances around this sad death.

“Although a formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe that we have identified the woman and informed her next of kin, who we will continue to support through the investigation.

“We are keen to trace her last movements and would like to hear from anyone who may have been in Queen’s Park on Friday 17 June and has any information about this incident. Please contact us.”

Councillor Nick Childs, who represents Queen’s Park on Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “Any death is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of the deceased.

“The circumstances of the death are not fully know at this time but Councillor (Amanda) Evans and I will be working with the authorities to seek further details and assurances.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Ranworth.”