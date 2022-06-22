BREAKING NEWS

Drink drive suspect arrested in pub

Posted On 22 Jun 2022 at 12:49 pm
By :
Comments: 2


Police looking for a drink driver yesterday found their suspect in a nearby pub with a freshly pulled pint in front of him.

Officers were called to Station Road after a 999 call alerted them to a car being driven erratically at about 3.40pm.

The car was traced on CCTV, and soon after, police made an arrest in a nearby pub.

A 65-year-old man from Newhaven was later charged with drink driving.

He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday, 21 July.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

  1. Me 22 June 2022 at 1.15pm Reply

    Is that what a pint looks like? Thank you.

  2. Jason 22 June 2022 at 1.51pm Reply

    Station road where?

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com