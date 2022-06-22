Drink drive suspect arrested in pub
Posted On 22 Jun 2022 at 12:49 pm
Police looking for a drink driver yesterday found their suspect in a nearby pub with a freshly pulled pint in front of him.
Officers were called to Station Road after a 999 call alerted them to a car being driven erratically at about 3.40pm.
The car was traced on CCTV, and soon after, police made an arrest in a nearby pub.
A 65-year-old man from Newhaven was later charged with drink driving.
He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court on Thursday, 21 July.
2 Comments
Is that what a pint looks like? Thank you.
Station road where?