Brighton and Hove Albion sign striker from top-flight Danish club for £6m

Posted On 25 Jun 2022 at 12:58 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra on a four-year contract understood to be worth about £6 million.

The 20-year-old arrives from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland, having played there since January 2020.

Adingra is a product of Ghana’s Right To Dream Academy.

He scored 10 goals in 33 appearances last season.

Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club.

“He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark.

“He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations.

“He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development.”

