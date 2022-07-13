Black Eagles soar over Brighton
Posted On 13 Jul 2022 at 12:36 pm
South Korea’s answer to the Red Arrows whizzed over Brighton beach this morning.
The Black Eagles are preparing for appearances at three UK air shows later this month – their first in the country since 2012.
They passed over the city at 9.10am, travelling east from MoD Boscombe Down towards Kent, before looping back over Sussex on their way back.
