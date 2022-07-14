Brighton man banned from inviting women into his car

A Brighton man has been banned from inviting vulnerable women and girls into his car.

Abdul Zahedian, 63, of Alfriston Close, also has to tell Sussex Police the make and model of any vehicle he intends driving – and cannot contact any vulnerable woman without permission.

He is also banned from contacting a named Brighton woman – and communicating sexually with any vulnerable girls or women he does not have a “professional, vocational or educational” involvement with.

The restrictions were made as part of a sexual risk order passed by Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 6 July at Sussex Police’s request. Zahedian did not contest the order.

Detective chief inspector Jon Gillings, of Brighton and Hove’s safeguarding investigations unit, said: “Sussex Police is committed to protecting vulnerable women and girls from exploitation and sexual risk orders are vital in reducing perpetrators’ ability to cause harm without securing a conviction.

“We will always act proactively and use all the tools at our disposal to keep our communities safe.

“In this instance, the court recognised Zahedian poses a significant risk to vulnerable females and we are pleased to now have these protective measures in place.”

The two-year order will apply across the United Kingdom and any breach could lead to a prison sentence of up to five years.

Sussex Police said the sexual risk order against Mr Zahedian was given as part of a long-running investigation into the exploitation of vulnerable women and girls in the city.

Zahedian was fined £130 and given a six-month driving ban in 2014 for driving a Nissan Micra in Sillwood Street, Hove, without insurance.

In 2020, he was fined £234 for possessing cocaine and ketamine in Brighton.