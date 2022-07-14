Brighton women shun smear tests

Just two in three Brighton and Hove women are having smear tests, one of the lowest rates in England.

Councillors have called for action to raise the levels higher for both cervical screening and other gender-related screening services.

The issue was raised at Wednesday’s heath overview and scrutiny committee by Labour councillor Amanda Evans.

Councillor Evans asked for a report to the October Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC), which will include a breakdown of the minority groups attending cervical screening services.

She also asked if other gender-related screening programmes, such as breast cancer screening, could be included.

Green councillor Pete West backed Councillor Evans and asked if the report could include other gender-related screening, too, during the HOSC meeting on Wednesday 13 July.

Councillor West said: “I’m looking to be reassured we will cover men’s issues as well as women’s.

“I don’t know where we are with various male conditions and whether or not we’re seeing success for screening programmes, but can we make sure that it is all gender-specific issues.”

Committee chair Labour councillor Clare Moonan suggested a look at the uptake of screening services geographically and different ethnic groups.

She invited councillors to join her to meet with public health officials to “scope out” the committee needed either one or two reports on medical screening services.

NHS figures for 2020-21 found only 64 per cent of the 88,000 women eligible for cervical screening in Brighton and Hove attended an appointment.

The national average is closer to 70 per cent, and the government target is for 80 per cent of all women to attend the screening.

Cervical screening is for all women over 25 years, with screenings every three years for women aged 25 to 29 and every five years for women aged 50 to 64.