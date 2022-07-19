Hove film-maker given community order for sexual assault

A film-maker from Hove has been given a community sentence after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman in Brighton.

Guy Faithful, 26, of Hove Park Villas, Hove, and Esplanade, Seaford, was given an 11-month community order by Judge Roger Chapple at Lewes Crown Court.

The defendant, who is also known as Guy Faithful-Jones, opted for trial by jury when he appeared in the magistrates’ court.

But at the crown court, the former Brighton Film School student, who runs a business called Faithful Film, changed his plea to guilty.

Sussex Police said: “It followed a report made to police, on Monday 8 March 2021, of a pattern of inappropriate behaviour from Faithful towards a girl in her late teens from August 2020.

“After repeated instances of unwanted behaviour, Faithful sexually assaulted the victim at her home on Thursday 4 March 2021.

“He was arrested on Monday 22 March 2021 and subsequently charged with sexual assault on a female.”

Faithful – previously a pupil at Hove Park School and BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College) – was ordered to attend 20 rehabilitation sessions as part of his sentence.

The judge also ordered him to pay prosecution costs of £1,000 and a victim surcharge of £95 at the sentencing hearing on Friday 8 July.

Investigator Lisa Moffat said: “Officers responded proactively and decisively as soon as a report of Faithful’s offending was received, with an arrest, charge and steps put in place to safeguard his victim.

“We are pleased to have secured this conviction and will continue to take positive action to protect victims of sexual offences.

“Please report any crimes or issues to Sussex Police online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”