Shoplifting ‘menace’ jailed for assaulting Co Op staff

A violent shoplifter who persistently harassed staff at a convenience store has been jailed for more than three months.

Arron Haines repeatedly targeted the Co Op in St George’s Street, Kemp Town, twice assaulting members of staff as well as shoplifting hundreds of pounds worth of goods.

He was charged with eight counts of shoplifting in January and February this year, racially harassing Jamie Coloma on 18 February and assaulting Mr Coloma on 22 February, and his colleague Nicolas McPhail on 11 January.

He initially denied the assault charges, but changed his plea at Brighton Magistrates Court on 4 July, the day his trial was due to take place.

District judge Amanda Kelly sentenced him to 16 weeks in prison.

Detective Inspector Simon Morgan said: “Nobody should have to tolerate the level of abuse and intimidation Arron Haines regularly directed towards shopworkers in Brighton and Hove.

“Haines is a menace towards the city’s business community who brazenly and repeatedly targeted the same store over a short period of time.

“Not only does business crime have a financial impact, it has a profound effect on shopworkers who face being threatened, assaulted and put in an impossible situation simply for doing their jobs.

“We are pleased to have secured a conviction that takes a harmful offender off the streets.

“We will continue to work closely in collaboration with the business community to identify prolific offenders, put preventative measures in place and bring perpetrators to justice.”

According to court records Haines, also known as Mark Haines, stole food items, white rum, household goods and a whole unopened box of fruit pastilles.

Haines, of Percival Terrace, first appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on 25 February, and then again on 14 March, where he entered the not guilty pleas to the assault charges.