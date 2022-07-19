BREAKING NEWS

Tears For Fears Sussex County Cricket Ground gig cancelled

Tears For Fears

Tears For Fears have been forced to cancel their Sussex County Cricket Ground concert that was due to take place this Friday 22nd July. Their official statement reads as thus:

“Following further examination of Curt’s rib fracture, doctors have advised that his injury requires strict rest to recover. As such, it is with a heavy heart that we share we must cancel the remaining shows of The Tipping Point UK Tour. We have absolutely loved seeing everyone and performing for you. We are so disappointed not to be able to play the shows which we have been looking forward to for so long and can’t wait to be performing for you again. Please contact your point of purchase for a full ticket refund”.

They had to cut their tour short, which was in support of their critically acclaimed No.2 albumThe Tipping Point’, their first studio album in seventeen years.

German Doner Kebab

Tears For Fears ‘Exclusives Day’ release

Alison Moyet has been the special guest on the tour, but as she is fit and well, she has announced a last minute intimate concert in Brighton for this coming Monday 25th July 2022. Find out more HERE.

Alison Moyet

Both Tears For Fears and Alison Moyet last performed live in Brighton on 4th February 2019. The concert took place at the Brighton Centre – read the Brighton & Hove News review of that night HERE.

The cancelled Hove concert flyer

