Video shows moment thug armed with scissors chases victim into Portslade shop



Police have today released CCTV footage showing the moment a thug chased his victim into a Portslade convenience store before repeatedly stabbing him the head with scissors.

Ryan McLean, 39, was jailed for 34 months last week for the vicious attack in February, which was sparked by his victim Louis Theodorou calling him a rapist.

Chichester Crown Court heard McLean “exploded with anger” after the 29-year-old insulted him and threatened to burn down his home, doing a “proper job” – days after a woman had been jailed for an inept arson attack on the property.

A high-speed car chase followed, with McLean speeding after Theodorou in his silver BMW estate before carrying on the pursuit on foot in South Street.

Theodorou ran into the Village Convenience Store, previously known as Rishi News, and McLean followed him into the stockroom where he stabbed him.

McLean then fled to Liverpool and a manhunt was launched, including a £3,000 reward from Crimestoppers for information leading to his arrest.

On Friday, April 29, McLean was arrested in the Dingle area of Liverpool with the help of Merseyside Police.

On being arrested, McLean asked the arresting officers ‘is this about that thing down south?’. It was.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Ryan McLean is a violent offender with a significant criminal history, and we are pleased to have taken him off the streets where he can cause no more harm to the public.

“Despite his attempts to evade capture, we and our partners in Merseyside Police were able to track him down and bring him to justice.

“The age-old message that ‘you can run but you can’t hide’ still rings true, and this sentence should serve as a warning to anybody attempting to hide from the law that they will be found and justice will be served.”

During last Friday’s hearing, McLean’s defence Grahame James told the court that Mclean, also known as Ryan Davies, had been provoked by Theodorou, of King’s Parade, Ditchling Road, Brighton.

He said a woman – Talisa Windsor, 31, of Amberley Drive in Hove – had fallen out with Mclean’s partner Chelsea Sears, 33, and tried to burn down his house.

Theodorou is due to go on trial for being involved in drug dealing in Stonery Close, Portslade, last year.

He also faces trial for having criminal property – about £10,000 cash – and more cannabis this year.

He is expected to face a jury trial in September.

His bail conditions include living and sleeping at an address in King’s Parade, Ditchling Road, Fiveways, keeping to a curfew from 9pm to 7am and having restricted access to mobile phones.