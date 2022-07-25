Paul-Ronney Angel & The Bad MoFos announce Brighton concert

Sisters & Brothers….The Urban Voodoo Machine’s frontman Paul-Ronney Angel has announced that he will be hitting the road in August for his ‘Live In Sunny England’ tour and he will be bringing along some cool friends with him for the select handful of dates.

He and his chums will be rolling into Brighton at The Prince Albert on Saturday 20th August, when they will be playing songs from the ‘London Texas Lockdown’ album as well as some twisted versions of some of his favourite other tunes, which no doubt will include a song or two from The Urban Voodoo Machine’s back catalogue.

Joining Paul for these shows are Tomirae Brown on vocals (widow and backing singer of the Godfather Of Soul, James Brown), Tom Spencer has been temporarily released from his lead singer duties with Sex Pistol Paul Cook’s band The Professionals and will provide low slung bass rumble, Rocky Rhythm of The Revillos will deliver the backbeat on his cocktail drum kit and Paul’s bandmate in The Urban Voodoo Machine for over 16 years, Slim will be on the squeezebox!

Punters can expect a wild cocktail of Rock’n’Roll, Country, Blues and Soul. Purchase your tickets HERE.