Student village planned in the grounds of historic Brighton manor house

A new student village is being planned for the grounds of an historic manor house in Brighton.

Existing student flats are likely to be demolished behind Moulsecoomb Place, in Lewes Road, and replaced by taller buildings to provide more homes for people studying at Brighton University.

The property developer Cathedral Group shared their initial plans for the site at an exhibition there this month, with about 300 people going along.

Cathedral, which was behind the Preston Barracks and Circus Street schemes in Brighton, was also gathering feedback on its plans for the Manor House, Tithe Barn and student village in the grounds.

Richard Upton, chief executive of Cathedral, said: “Our goal is to enhance the old buildings and gardens, making the whole site more accessible right up to Moulsecoomb Station, and create a sustainable and lively place which brings benefit to the local community and the wider city.”

The initial plans for the site show a shared kitchen, student lounge, gym, co-working space, study area, event space, bike store and student bedrooms.

The project team said: “The intention is to restore Moulsecoomb Place, the Tithe Barn and the gardens, converting them into facilities that bring community benefit and are enjoyed and used by many.

“The student accommodation next door is ‘enabling development’ and will be high quality.

“We are currently open to ideas as to how the site is used and the space that can be converted includes the listed buildings and gardens, working within planning constraints.

“Cathedral aims to create something that will benefit local residents, students and people from across the city.”

Among the early ideas for the site are a horticultural nursery and restaurant, a wellness retreat, an independent “food invention” or “educational restaurant” venue, a city farm or artist studios.

A second public consultation is planned for the autumn when the developer aims to share more detailed proposals before submitting a planning application.

The recent exhibition set out Cathedral’s strategic priorities which include retaining the existing grade II listed buildings while improving accessibility.

The consultation closes tomorrow (Sunday 31 July). To find out more or to comment, click here.