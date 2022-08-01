Double header punk rock gig announced with Spizzenergi & Johnny Moped

Black Rabbit Productions & Pogo Events Presents have this afternoon announced a special punk rock double header concert that is to take place at Patterns in Brighton on Friday 5th May 2023.

Yes it’s a long way away, but I strongly suspect that the tickets will be flying out the door for this one as it is to feature two of the star bands from the recent Official Jordan Mooney Charity Memorial Concert – namely Spizzenergi and Johnny Moped.

Spizzenergi is the band centred around the extravagant London-based vocalist Spizz. Throughout the years, the band has had a lot of names, from Spizzoil and Spizzles to the somewhat lengthy Athletico Spizz 80, but the music has always remained the same, a mix of punk’s energy and the futuristic vision of its singer, a man still hoping the future will deliver us from the miserable present.

The first ever UK Indie Singles Chart appeared on 19th January 1980 and the number one single that week was a mere 2 minutes and 17 seconds in length and had been released on Rough Trade Records in December 1979 and it stayed put for a further six weeks – that record being ‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’ by Spizzenergi. What a fabulous milestone for the band! No-one will ever be able to take that away from them!

Spizz himself is exactly what the music industry needs – a real eccentric, but loveable character! There’s just something very British about Spizz’s psyche. Battling on in his own inimitable style and not taking a blind bit of notice of what anyone else thinks. His amount of eccentricity within our British society overall is equally balanced in proportion with his vast courage, his mental vigor and his genius. I can’t understand why he isn’t based in bohemian Brighton, where he would no doubt reside within a folly or something similar.

Nowadays, Spizz and his eclectic Sputnik-esque crew consists of Luca Comencini (guitar), Ben Lawson (bass), Phil Ross (guitar) and Alan Galaxy (drums).

Their most recent releases are the singles ‘Christmas In Denmark Street’ in 2020, followed up with a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ in 2021, both singles mixed by Bowie’s long-time producer Tony Visconti.

Few bands on the Damaged Goods roster are loved as much as Johnny Moped. One of the original ’77 punk bands, they were at the heart of the London punk scene, regulars at the Roxy Club, and highly regarded by both fans and their peers.

“Johnny Moped had all three ingredients necessary for maximum rock ‘n’ roll: amateurism, mayhem and humour… Essential punk rock!” – Billy Childish

In 2006 the ‘Johnny Moped Bootleg Tapes Vol 1 & 2’, a compilation of rarities was unleashed. Since then, the revitalised band released a studio album in 2016 called ‘It’s A Real Cool Baby’, closely followed by a reissue of their 1978 classic ‘Cycledelic’.

Tours around Europe followed, as did a string of dates in the UK supporting long-time associates The Damned – Read the Brighton & Hove News review of the Brighton date HERE.

The band have also had successful appearances at Rebellion Punk Festival in Blackpool and indeed both Johnny Moped and Spizzenergi have been booked again for this year’s extravaganza. The Brighton & Hove News will be there!

Johnny Moped have recorded sessions for Marc Riley’s BBC 6Music show. The current band consists of remaining original members, Johnny Moped and Slimy Toad, joined by Rock ‘n’ Roll Robot (Rob from CASE) on guitar, Jacko Pistorious on bass, and drummer Marty Love (on board after the recent departure of Dave Berk).

2019 saw the band release ‘Living In A Dream World‘ 7″ single on a choice of three different colours. The track was taken from their ‘Lurrigate Your Mind’ album.

Purchase your tickets for the Brighton concert HERE.

www.spizzenergi.com

More on Johnny Moped HERE.