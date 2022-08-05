Hove man remanded in custody charged with raping woman on Brighton beach

A man from Hove has been remanded in custody charged with raping a woman on the beach in Brighton.

Przemslaw Pogorzzelec, 44, of Holmes Avenue, Hove, appeared before Crawley magistrates on Monday (1 August) charged with rape and sexual assault on the beach by the Fortune of War pub.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the crown court next month.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Friday 5 August): “A man has been charged with rape following an incident on Brighton beach.

“The incident was reported outside a venue at King’s Arches on Brighton seafront between 2am and 2.20am on Sunday 31 July.

“A 20-year-old woman is receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Police can confirm that Przemslaw Pogorzzelec, of Hove, was charged with rape and with sexual assault by penetration.

“He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 29 September.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact Sussex Police online or on 101 and quite Operation Gifford.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”