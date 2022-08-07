Brighton and Hove Albion beat Man Utd at Old Trafford for the first time

Manchester United 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 2

Albion beat Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in 121 years with two brilliant goals from Pascal Gross.

If you want pride in Brighton and Hove, it’s surely in Brighton and Hove Albion on this glorious afternoon.

The Seagulls have had some notable opening day results – Bradford in 1988 and Doncaster in 2011 – but this was sensational.

Leandro Trossard almost put Albion in front inside a minute as Diogo Dalot dallied but the Belgian international’s effort ended up narrowly in the side netting.

Albion were by far the dominant team in terms of possession, with Danny Welbeck and Moises Caicedo controlling possession.

It was Trossard and the enterprising Welbeck who combined for the first goal. Welbeck flashed an effort across the six-yard box, with Gross there to slot the ball home to give Albion the lead.

Wekbeck continued to cause his old club problems as Fred broke foreword and fired in a tame effort easily held by Robert Sanchez.

As United tried to respond, even at this early stage, Albion continued to push forward and Solly March found space to shoot after good work from Adam Lallana.

March’s effort was parried by David De Gea and Gross, on the stretch, got his shot in – past a disinterested looking Fred – hitting the back of the net to put Albion 2-0 in front with five minutes of the first half still to play.

Roberet Sanchez showed his worth in the second half with great saves from Marcus Rashford and then substitute Cristiano Ronaldo.

Largely, though, Albion struggled to find the their feet after the break, allowing United to get back in the game.

United players packed the penalty area and Dalot put Alexis Mac Allister under pressure, with the Albion midfielder deflecting the ball into his own goal on 68 minutes.

But after this, United offered very little. Welbeck was bundled into by Luke Shaw at one point in what looked like a clear-cut penalty.

Albion were comfortable in the final third of the match and thoroughly deserved the three points.

It was a magnificent victory and now the Seagulls can prepare for their first home match of the Premier League season – Newcastle United at the Amex next Saturday (13 August).