BREAKING NEWS

Albion drawn away at Forest Green in Football League Cup

Posted On 10 Aug 2022 at 10:14 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion will travel to the New Lawn to take on Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Albion are the second highest in the competition at this stage based on placings last season.

The two clubs have met before in the Football League Trophy back in 2003 at Withdean Stadium-  a game in which 16 year old Jake Robinson scored his first Albion goal. Now aged 35 Robinson scored for Worthing last Saturday.

Rovers based in Gloucestershire,  are the worlds first carbon neutral football club.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com