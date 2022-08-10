Albion drawn away at Forest Green in Football League Cup

Albion will travel to the New Lawn to take on Forest Green Rovers in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Albion are the second highest in the competition at this stage based on placings last season.

The two clubs have met before in the Football League Trophy back in 2003 at Withdean Stadium- a game in which 16 year old Jake Robinson scored his first Albion goal. Now aged 35 Robinson scored for Worthing last Saturday.

Rovers based in Gloucestershire, are the worlds first carbon neutral football club.