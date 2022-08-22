Police seek help identifying man suspected of indecency on Brighton beach

Sussex Police issued a public appeal today (Monday 22 August) for help to identify a man suspected of indecency on a Brighton beach.

The force said that the man, who said that his name was Jamal, is believed to have committed an act of indecency “on himself” at Black Rock just over a week ago.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reported to have committed an indecent act on himself on the beach at Black Rock, Brighton.

“Members of the public noticed the man behaving indecently at about 1.30pm on Saturday 13 August.

“They challenged him and he gave his name as ‘Jamal’. He also said he was aged 24. He then ran off from the scene towards the Palace Pier.

“The man is described as being aged in his twenties and was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and carrying a black rucksack.

“Officers attended the area and conducted a search but he was not found.

“Anyone with relevant information can report online or call 101, quoting serial 656 of 13/08.”