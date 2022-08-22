BREAKING NEWS

Police seek help identifying man suspected of indecency on Brighton beach

Posted On 22 Aug 2022 at 12:24 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Sussex Police issued a public appeal today (Monday 22 August) for help to identify a man suspected of indecency on a Brighton beach.

The force said that the man, who said that his name was Jamal, is believed to have committed an act of indecency “on himself” at Black Rock just over a week ago.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reported to have committed an indecent act on himself on the beach at Black Rock, Brighton.

“Members of the public noticed the man behaving indecently at about 1.30pm on Saturday 13 August.

“They challenged him and he gave his name as ‘Jamal’. He also said he was aged 24. He then ran off from the scene towards the Palace Pier.

“The man is described as being aged in his twenties and was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and carrying a black rucksack.

“Officers attended the area and conducted a search but he was not found.

“Anyone with relevant information can report online or call 101, quoting serial 656 of 13/08.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com