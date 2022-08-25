Brighton and Hove Albion sell Clarke to Middlesbrough

Brighton and Hove Albion have sold central defender Matt Clarke to Middlesbrough for undisclosed terms, the club said this morning.

Head coach Graham Potter said: “Matt wants to play and we can’t offer him that guarantee.

“The move to Middlesbrough gives him that opportunity.

“He’s been an excellent professional during his time with us and a pleasure to work with.

“We wish him well for the future and season ahead.”

Clarke joined Albion in 2019 from Portsmouth, where he was captain, and had enjoyed promotion success, as well as winning the EFL Trophy.

He went on loan to Championship side Derby County, going on to win the Rams Player of the Season as Phillip Cocu’s side fell just short of the play-off places.

He would return to Pride Park for a second campaign on loan the following year, this time playing an important role in keeping the Rams in the Championship.

Last season he spent the campaign with West Bromwich Albion, and now links up with former Albion defender Chris Wilder at Boro.