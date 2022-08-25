Portslade Aldridge Community Academy celebrates remarkable GCSE results

Students, staff and parents at the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) were celebrating a remarkable set of GCSE results today (Thursday 25 August).

The results are understood to be a significantly improvement on the results in 2019 – the last time when GCSE students sat public exams – and an increase on the school-assessed results last year.

For two years, during the coronavirus pandemic, students did not sit GCSE exams because of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

PACA principal Mark Poston said: “These results show that PACA is really exceeding our previous best.

“We have achieved more top scores, more high levels of progress and more strong passes than ever before.

“Our students are celebrating some exceptional GCSE results today, with a number achieving top grades in 7, 8 or 9 subjects.

“Over 20 per cent of all grades were top grade 7s, 8s or 9s. These results are a tremendous testament to the collective efforts of our staff, students and parents.”

PACA is run by the Aldridge Education, whose founder Sir Rod Aldridge was a Portslade student.

Aldridge Education chief executive Jane Fletcher said: “What makes the results even more impressive is that these are the first set of exams to be sat post-pandemic.

“When you consider the amount of disruption experienced by both staff and students, to get these results is just remarkable and a testament to the hard work of the staff, students and parent and carers.”