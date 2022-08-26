BREAKING NEWS

Hands Off Gretel frontwoman announces Brighton gig as Delilah Bon

Posted On 26 Aug 2022 at 6:45 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Deliah Bon is heading to Brighton

Delilah Bon  – aka Lauren Tate from Hands Off Gretel  – has announced an eleven date debut UK headline tour which takes in an appearance in Brighton at Patterns on Friday 23rd September. Grab your tickets HERE.

Patterns will host the Brighton concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

The tour follows Delilah’s performances at several UK festivals this summer – including Kendal Calling, Maui Waui, Shambala and Burn It Down – and comes after the release of her recent single, ‘Dead Men Don’t Rape’.

Deliah Bon

The notes that accompanied the video release of Deliah’s ‘Dead Men Don’t Rape’ song convey the tunes meaning and read as thus:

“‘Dead Men Don’t Rape’ is a song I wrote about women’s rights after the overturning of Roe Vs Wade in the USA. I put so much of my rage into this song, channeling the helplessness and anger most of us are feeling watching the world get harder for women, trans, non binary and LGBTQ+ people. There’s so much left to fight for all over the world. With rise in rape cases and lowest ever recorded convictions, rise if femicide (mass killings of women particularly black, POC and Indigenous women) and worldwide bans on safe abortions regardless of the situation. We must raise our voices and scream for those that cannot. I hope you’ll scream along with me to this song and know In all this madness around us, we have each other through it all”.

The lyric video for the single is available to watch HERE.

Deliah Bon

Fans will also be keen to learn that the first ever Delilah Bon vinyl has arrived. The 12″ 12 track vinyl comes in a half pink half red split effect with a lyric booklet, and all artwork and music is by Delilah Bon. Interestingly, the release is also available as an alternate artwork splatter vinyl. The 12″ ‘Alternate Artwork’ vinyl comes in blue vinyl with pink splatter effect and features alternative front and back covers to the standard album vinyl.

Vinyl options of the brand new Deliah Bon album

The Tracklist on both is as follows:
‘Freak Of The Week’
‘Soul Sisters’
‘Bad Attitude’
‘Where My Girls At?’
‘School’
‘Red Dress’
‘Chiquitita’
‘Chop Dicks’
‘Homework’
‘Devil’
‘War On Women’
‘I Get The Feelin’’

www.delilahbon.co.uk

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com