Hands Off Gretel frontwoman announces Brighton gig as Delilah Bon

Delilah Bon – aka Lauren Tate from Hands Off Gretel – has announced an eleven date debut UK headline tour which takes in an appearance in Brighton at Patterns on Friday 23rd September. Grab your tickets HERE.

The tour follows Delilah’s performances at several UK festivals this summer – including Kendal Calling, Maui Waui, Shambala and Burn It Down – and comes after the release of her recent single, ‘Dead Men Don’t Rape’.

The notes that accompanied the video release of Deliah’s ‘Dead Men Don’t Rape’ song convey the tunes meaning and read as thus:

“‘Dead Men Don’t Rape’ is a song I wrote about women’s rights after the overturning of Roe Vs Wade in the USA. I put so much of my rage into this song, channeling the helplessness and anger most of us are feeling watching the world get harder for women, trans, non binary and LGBTQ+ people. There’s so much left to fight for all over the world. With rise in rape cases and lowest ever recorded convictions, rise if femicide (mass killings of women particularly black, POC and Indigenous women) and worldwide bans on safe abortions regardless of the situation. We must raise our voices and scream for those that cannot. I hope you’ll scream along with me to this song and know In all this madness around us, we have each other through it all”.

The lyric video for the single is available to watch HERE.

Fans will also be keen to learn that the first ever Delilah Bon vinyl has arrived. The 12″ 12 track vinyl comes in a half pink half red split effect with a lyric booklet, and all artwork and music is by Delilah Bon. Interestingly, the release is also available as an alternate artwork splatter vinyl. The 12″ ‘Alternate Artwork’ vinyl comes in blue vinyl with pink splatter effect and features alternative front and back covers to the standard album vinyl.

The Tracklist on both is as follows:

‘Freak Of The Week’

‘Soul Sisters’

‘Bad Attitude’

‘Where My Girls At?’

‘School’

‘Red Dress’

‘Chiquitita’

‘Chop Dicks’

‘Homework’

‘Devil’

‘War On Women’

‘I Get The Feelin’’

