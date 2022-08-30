Albion miss out on going top after defeat at Fulham

Fulham 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Graham Potter’s decision to play without a recognised striker backfired on Albion as they lost their first Premier League match of the season against Fulham.

Robert Sanchez was certainly the busier of the two keepers in the first half as Aleksandar Mitrovic and Andreas Pereira both went close for Fulham.

Bernd Leno saved well from Pascal Gross after a cheeky back heel from Enock Mwepu and, soon afterwards, Leandro Trossard got clear of the defence but his cross was headed wide by Solly March.

Soon after the restart, Tosin Adarabioyo headed a Pereira cross back across goal and Mitrovic was able to slide in to put Fulham in front.

But it was from an Albion corner that Fulham doubled their lead. Pereira was again instrumental, feeding Neeskens Kabana, whose cross-cum-shot hit Lewis Dunk and deflected home to put the hosts 2-0 in front.

Alexis Mac Allister halved the arrears from the penalty spot after Bobby Decordova-Reid was adjudged to have upended Pervis Estupinan in the box just on the hour.

Albion had chances to equalise, with Kaoru Mitoma playing in Trossard, but Leno made a smart save.

Deniz Undav then hit the post for Albion and Tariq Lamptey flicked on a ball won by Danny Welbeck as Albion pressed for parity.

In the closing stages Fulham managed Albion into mistakes and hemmed the Seagulls in the final third.

Albion host Leicester City at the Amex this Sunday (4 September) and, for now, stay fourth place in the Premier League.