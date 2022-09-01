Shoreham airshow crash inquest will not reinvestigate deaths, says coroner

The inquest into the deaths of 11 people in the Shoreham airshow crash will not reinvestigate the fatalities, a coroner has said.

Eleven men died after a jet aircraft taking part in an aerial display crashed on to the A27 in Sussex on Saturday 22 August 2015. Thirteen other people were injured.

The pilot of the Hawker Hunter, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He maintains that he has no recollection of the crash.

The inquest into the 11 deaths was originally opened seven years ago, on Wednesday 2 September 2015, but was adjourned in 2018 because Mr Hill faced a trial on criminal charges.

The inquests resumed in March 2019 after the conclusion of the criminal trial but hearings that were set for September 2020 were adjourned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A pre-inquest review into the deaths took place today (Thursday 1 September) at County Hall North in Horsham, Sussex.

The 11 victims were

Anthony Brightwell, 53, from Hove

Daniele Polito, 23, from Goring

Dylan Archer, 42, from Brighton

Jacob Schilt, 23, from Brighton

James Mallinson, 72, from Newick

Mark Reeves, 53, from Seaford

Mark Trussler, 54, from Worthing

Matthew Grimstone, 23, from Brighton

Matthew Jones, 24, from Littlehampton

Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton

Richard Jonathan Smith, 26, from Hove

…

Earlier this year the High Court turned down an application by West Sussex coroner Penelope Schofield to include some evidence from the criminal trial of Mr Hill, including a cockpit video of the crash, within the inquest.

The High Court also ruled that Ms Schofield should rely on evidence provided by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) rather than reinvestigating the crash.

Ms Schofield said: “The factual witness evidence investigated during the forthcoming inquest should only cover matters that fall outside of the AAIB investigation.

“As the High Court stated, there is no public interest in reinvestigation. Rather, the coroner should rely on the submissions of the body with the greatest expertise in that particular area.

“The remit of my investigation is now defined as the cause of death of each of the deceased and the planning, organisation and preparation for the Shoreham airshow and the aerobatic display in respect of consideration given and any steps taken regarding safeguarding members of the public outside the airshow, including bystanders and users of the A27.”

Ms Schofield also said that Mr Hill would not be called as a witness as he had already submitted evidence to the investigation.

Kirsten Heaven, a solicitor representing a number of the victims’ families, claimed that Sussex Police was attempting to “wriggle away” from giving evidence about a safety briefing held in the days before the airshow, having only put forward two witnesses.

She said: “The families feel like Sussex Police is seeking to wriggle away from a bit of scrutiny over what police involvement was at the time.

“Obviously these witnesses have relevant evidence to give. They were in the room. And we’re not asking for all of them but they all played a different role.

“It does appear to the families that Sussex Police are seeking to wriggle away by offering up someone who isn’t going to be able to answer the questions that the families have.”

In response, the legal representative for Sussex Police said: “We’re not trying to wriggle out of this. Those involved were traumatised and for many of them it will be difficult to come to court. That needs to be kept in mind.

“It’s not unreasonable to say they feel a great sense of reluctance to appear in court but if they are needed they will come.”

The full inquest is set to take place from Monday 7 November to Friday 18 November and from Monday 5 December to Friday 16 December.